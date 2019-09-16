Iran’s Pres. Rouhani has no plans to meet US Pres. Trump in New York this week

Reuters quotes Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, as saying that the Iranian President Rouhani and his American rival Trump won't be meeting in New York.

Rouhani will be in New York for the United Nations (UN) General Assembly starting this week.

The renewed hopes of easing US-Iran conflict over the nuclear programme faded after the US accused Iran of having a hand behind Saturday’s drone attack on the Saudi Arabian oil and gas plants.

US Trump: Not ready to meet with Iranian leadership without preliminary conditions – Politico

US Official: Iran launched over dozen cruise missiles over 20 drones in attack on Saudi – ABC News

Meanwhile, oil prices are trading around 9-10% higher, with WTI back below $ 60 mark while Brent near $ 66.50 region.