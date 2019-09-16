US Official: Iran launched over dozen cruise missiles over 20 drones in attack on Saudi – ABC News

The US news outlet, ABC News quotes an unnamed Trump administration official, as saying on Sunday that Iran launched nearly a dozen cruise missiles over 20 drones from its territory in the attack on Saudi Arabia.

Further Details:

So far, there's been no public accusation that Iran launched missiles. But a senior U.S. official told ABC News Saturday that was false: "It was Iran. The Houthis are claiming credit for something they did not do." Pompeo tweeted that there was "no evidence the attacks came from Yemen."

However, Iran refuted accusations by the US that it was behind attacks on Saudi oil plants.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said Washington and its allies were “stuck in Yemen” and that blaming Tehran “won’t end the disaster”.

Despite oil prices reversing half the early 20% surge and USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap below the 108 handle, the risk sentiment still remains tepid amid mixed Asian equities, lingering Middle-East tensions and horrible Chinese activity numbers.