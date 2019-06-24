Iran's oil exports fall to 300,000 bpd in June - Reuters

Citing industry sources familiar with the matter, Reuters today reported that Iranian crude oil exports have dropped so far in June to "300,000 barrels per day (bpd) or less," amid the sanctions imposed by the United States.

"It's a very low level of real crude exports," one of the sources told Reuters.

Crude oil doesn't seem to be paying much attention to these headlines with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate trading with small daily gains a little below the $58 mark.