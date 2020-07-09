Investors should respect the market – China Press

The Chinese state media advised the investors to respect the market and act rationally, in light of recent China’s rhetoric-fuelled stock market rally, per Reuters.

“Experience suggested that economic fundamentals were always the basis for changes in valuation, and only a long-term bull market could yield sustained profits.”

“The tragic lesson of abnormal stock market volatility in 2015 remains vivid, warning that we must promote a healthy and prosperous stock market in a correct posture.”

