Indonesia: Inflation picked up further pace in April – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy review the latest inflation figures in the Indonesian economy.
Key Quotes
“Indonesia’s annual inflation rate rose to 1.42% y/y in April 2021, according to the data released by National Statistics Bureau. This also marked the highest annual inflation since January (1.55% y/y), despite still below the central bank’s target range of 2.0% - 4.0%. Overall, the increase in volatile price inflation and administered prices inflation offset the slowdown in core inflation.”
“Out of 11 inflation baskets by expenditure, the pick-up in inflation was mainly attributable to higher food, clothing-and-footwear, housing equipment, transportation, information-communicationand-financial service, and recreation inflation; amidst Ramadhan and ahead of Eid festivity.”
“Going forward, we expect the headline inflation to gradually recover, and exceed the lower-end of the government's 2021 inflation target (2.0% - 4.0%), in the light of the ongoing vaccination program, accommodative monetary policy, and fiscal stimulus disbursement, which in turn will result in higher consumer confidence and demand; especially in the 2H21.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD looks to extend losses below $1,780
XAU/USD off the day’s high on the price correction in the Asian session. More weakness if it slips below $1,780. Overbought momentum oscillators reflect the wait-and-hold approach.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.