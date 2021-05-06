Indonesia: Economy contracted in Q1 – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy review the latest GDP figures in Indonesia.
Key Quotes
“Indonesia’s economy contracted for the fourth straight quarter, albeit at a much more modest pace. The economy fell by 0.74% y/y in 1Q21 vs. 4Q20’s -2.19%, dragged by the mobility restrictions that remained in place.”
“In 1Q21, solid performance in investment, trade and government expenditure have been the main growth drivers.”
“The 1Q21 GDP result is only a hairbreadth away from our projection. Nonetheless, this early setback might derail some of 2021’s recovery prospect. While we saw the recovery momentum from other contributors (mainly from net exports, government consumption, and investment), the improvement on Indonesia’s economy main contributor, the private consumption, proved to be marginal rather than a strong rebound. With much still to be done and the unfortunate emergence of more downside risks (i.e., new COVID-19 variant and slow pace of vaccination program), we are revising our 2021 baseline growth forecast lower to 3.8% (from 4.0% previously). On an optimistic side, full year growth of 4.0% - 5.0% might still be within reach if Indonesia managed to smoothen the transition on economic reopening (with no huge spike in COVID-19) and speed up the vaccination program.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.20 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 as markets remain cautious amid concerns around rising inflation and supply chain issues. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.