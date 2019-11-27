Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR extends slide to new three-week lows

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

USD/INR extends slide to new three-week lows despite US data

The USD/INR dropped further to 71.22 hitting the lowest intraday level since November 11. The pair remains near the lows, on its way to the third daily decline in a row

The Indian Rupee continues to move on a strong note against the US dollar and also across the board. Over the last five trading days is among the top performers. USD/INR kept a bearish bias even after better-than-expected economic data from the United States. 

Read more...

USD/INR drops to three-week lows near 71.30

The cross fails to benefit from broad-based US dollar strength led by rising expectations of a likely US-China trade deal, especially after US President Trump’s pro-trade deal comments. The US dollar index flirts with two-week highs of 98.40, up +0.13% so far.

Read more...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.2472
Today Daily Change -0.2003
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 71.4475
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.447
Daily SMA50 71.1946
Daily SMA100 70.8713
Daily SMA200 70.226
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.835
Previous Daily Low 71.447
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.6868
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.318
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1885
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.706
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9645
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.094

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.10 after upbeat US data

EUR/USD battles 1.10 after upbeat US data

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.10 after US data beat expectations. Q3 GDP was upgraded to 2.1% and Durable Goods Orders jumped in October. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation

GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as tension mounts toward YouGov's MRP poll due later in the day. US data is awaited as well.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Metal drops to session lows near $1455/oz, post-US GDP

Gold: Metal drops to session lows near $1455/oz, post-US GDP

Gold is nearing the 1445 support level while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart. A break below the 1445 swing low could drive the market to the next main support located near the 1400 handle. 

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP can be the green light among the massive red ones

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP can be the green light among the massive red ones

The crypto market seems determined to be able to offer excellent price levels to buy on Black Friday. At mid-morning of the European session...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures