USD/INR drops to three-week lows near 71.30 ahead of US data

- USD/INR fails to benefit from broad dollar strength amid trade hopes.
- Rupee cheers rising FI inflows, Govt’s new industrial policy announcement.
- US macro data dump eyed for next direction in the spot.
The USD/INR pair extends its three-day losing streak in Europe, having witnessed a temporary bounce to near 71.50 in early trades. The spot hit fresh three-week lows of 71.27 and now recovers to 71.33, still down -0.20% on a daily basis.
The cross fails to benefit from broad-based US dollar strength led by rising expectations of a likely US-China trade deal, especially after US President Trump’s pro-trade deal comments. The US dollar index flirts with two-week highs of 98.40, up +0.13% so far.
On the INR-side of the equation, the ongoing strength in the Rupee can be mainly attributed to the expected Foreign Investment inflows following ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Essar Steel. Markets expect around $6 billion foreign inflow this week from the deal.
Also, firmer Indian equity markets amid trade deal optimism also collaborate to the bullish momentum in the local currency. The Indian benchmark index, the SENSEX, is back above the 14k mark, driven by the auto sector stocks.
Over the last hour, the spot is seen making some recovery attempts, as oil prices seem to have resumed their recent move up and keep a check on the rupee’s upside. Recall that India is an oil importing nation and rising oil prices have a significant negative impact on the country’s Balance of Payments (BoP).
Markets will continue to take cues from risk sentiment amid trade-related headlines while the main focus remains on the US economic releases for the next direction in the prices. The US is set to release the Q3 GDP, durable goods, core PCE price index and pending home sales data later in the NA session.
USD/INR Technical levels to consider
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.3325
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1150
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|71.4475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.447
|Daily SMA50
|71.1946
|Daily SMA100
|70.8713
|Daily SMA200
|70.226
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.835
|Previous Daily Low
|71.447
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.5952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.6868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.1885
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.706
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.9645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.094
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, marginally lower. US GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and the Core PCE are some of the indicators line up ahead of the US holiday.
GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, lower. The Conservatives' shrinking lead in polls and trade uncertainty are weighing. The broad MRP poll, which correctly foresaw the hung parliament in 2017, is eyed late in the day.
USD/JPY sits near 2-week tops, comfortably above 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY's safe-haven status. A modest pickup in the USD demand remained supportive of the positive move. Investors now look forward to the US macro data for some meaningful impetus.
Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.
US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth
3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.