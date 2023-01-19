Reuters reported that China could see a sharp recovery in economic growth from the second quarter onwards based on current infection trends after the dismantling of most COVID-19 restrictions, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.
Key comments
"We expect growth in China to come back, to rebound," Gopinath told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"Looking at the infection trends, and if those persist, we could see a very quick recovery starting from after the first quarter of this year," she said of a current surge in infections seen as an "exit wave" linked to the economic reopening.
Gopinath said that a growth rate "in the 4%-plus ballpark" would likely mean that any global inflationary pressures would be counter-balanced by the slowdown in demand elsewhere.
"But if growth in China comes in much more strongly, which is a possibility, then we could see another spike in oil prices or energy prices," she said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tumbles further to near 0.6900 on downbeat Australian Employment data
The AUD/USD pair has extended its downside journey to near 0.6900 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported weaker-than-projected Employment (Dec) data. Investors’ risk appetite has trimmed further as the S&P500 futures continued their downside journey.
EUR/USD approaches 1.0770 support within weekly bullish channel
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.0790 amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, after refreshing the nine-month high but posting a daily negative. In doing so, the major currency pair remains inside a weekly bullish channel, poking the 50-SMA immediate support as of late.
Gold rebounds towards $1,930 hurdle as US Dollar retreats amid mixed clues
Gold price picks up bids to pare the previous day’s losses, snapping three-day downtrend, as the US Dollar fails to defend the late Wednesday’s corrective bounce off the lowest level since May 31, 2022.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Assessing bullrun landing zones
Bitcoin price faces resistance at $22,000 and might be setting up for a steeper decline. BTC price begins to pull back as a profit-taking consolidation has brought calm to the buying frenzy witnessed throughout the month. To recap, the peer-to-peer digital currency is up 25% since Jan 1.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.