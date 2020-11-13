IMF’s Georgieva: Fiscal, monetary policy support should not be prematurely withdrawn

Amid the coronavirus resurgence, global fiscal and monetary support should not be withdrawn prematurely, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Managing Director (MD) Kristalina Georgieva said in a video message to the Caixin Summit in Beijing.

She added that the global economy’s road to recovery must be underpinned with a continuously strong policy.

Her comments come as the world is grappling with the intensifying virus spread, which threatens the economic recovery despite the hopes of the vaccine to be rolled out by the end of this year.

