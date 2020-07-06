IDEX Stock News: Ideanomics Inc at critical support, break or bounce? Collaboration with BLNK could help

- NASDAQ: IDEX is trading at around $1.44, close to the late-June low.
- Ideanomics Inc. is struggling with short-sellers that cast doubt about its finances.
- Collaboration with charging firm Blink or with others in the EV industry could help.
NASDAQ: IDEX is on the back foot as short-sellers seem to be getting their way. Those that have doubts about Ideanomics Inc's financials – despite denials and records showing it delivered EVs – are pushing the stock lower.
The Delaware-registered firm operating in Asia has tough competition from firms such as Workhorse Group Inc. – which remains in the limelight. Ideanomic may also collaborate with Blink, which owns and/or operates charging of vehicles running on electricity. The synergies are there, but will both firms join forces?
Other competitors include Nikola and of course Elon Musk's Tesla – whose worth has surpassed that of Toyora, the world's No. 1 carmaker in the world. As Tesla's price may feel rich for some investors, small companies such as IDEX may find its feet.
Ideanomics Inc stock
NASDAQ: IDEX is trading around $1.44, down around 6% from the level it closed on Thursday, ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. It is far above the 52-week low of $0.28 or from penny-stock territory it had experienced in early June.
However, it is also off the peak of $3.98 recorded in mid-June, when the hype around it soared. At current levels, the $1.45 closing level of June 26 is critical support. The dip below that line is yet to be confirmed – and technical traders will watch the close. If shares end trading above that line, it would serve as a higher low and a bullish sign. Conversely, closing below that level would mean a lower low and a bearish sign.
Broader stock markets are encouraged by China's push into stocks. Local media has touted the time for recovery, including in equities, and searches for "open-stock account" roared higher. It is also supporting shares in the US. Will NASDAQ: IDEX move up?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
