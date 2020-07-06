WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc can gallop higher as Trump touts American manufacturing

- NASDAQ: WKHS is set to resume trading after the long weekend by consolidating its gains.
- President Donald Trump cheered the return of manufacturing jobs ahead of the long weekend.
- The five previous reasons for Workhorse Group Inc. to rise to remain intact.
Is NASDAQ: WKHS ready to gallop over another hurdle? Workhorse Group Inc's stocks closed the short Independence Day week at $20.91, up from another 9% from the previous day and nearly completing a seven-fold increase since early June. Back then, it traded around $3.
Pre-market trading is showing a minor retreat for the Loveland, Ohio-based company – consolidating previous gains. Nevertheless, after a downside correction, Workhorse may return to riding higher.
Workhorse Group news
Just ahead of the weekend, President Donald Trump came out to the press and cheered the upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls report, highlighting the increase in 356,000 manufacturing jobs. While many workers were just called back to work after the initial lockdowns, Trump trumpeted the rise and also promised that recent trade deals will continue bringing jobs back to America.
Incumbent Trump is trailing rival Joe Biden by some nine points in national polls – making Republican-leaning Ohio a swing state. The president's "base" is white, working-class males without a college degree, many of them in the "rust belt." With the current erosion in his support, Trump may attempt to boost the sector.
In turn, that could be another factor encouraging investors to pile into NASDAQ: WKHS.
Workhorse manufactures electric vehicles, a rising trend. Moreover, the company has an investment in Lordstown Motors, which is working an electric pickup truck – which can be used for deliveries. With raging coronavirus cases – one of the factors playing against Trump – consumers are opting for home deliveries rather than in-person buying.
Overall, Workhorse Group seems to be in the right place at the right time. There are additional reasons to like the company, which all remain intact.
See WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc has five reasons to extend its bullish surge
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.