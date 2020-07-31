HTBX Stock Price: Heat Biologics Inc. rises despite analyst downgrade

- NASDAQ:HTBX rises 2.69% after investor optimism from successful vaccine trials.
- Analyst slashes estimated revenues by 12% for the year.
NASDAQ:HTBX has gained once again on Thursday, rising 2.69% to end the trading session at $2.29 per share. While this increase is up 3% from Wednesday’s closing levels, it is still down 6% from the opening on Thursday, as a wild after hours session on Wednesday saw the stock price jump by $0.20 per share. Investors remain optimistic on the North Carolina based company as pre-clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine were deemed to be successful in animals. Not only could this open the door for Heat Biologics to have a hand in creating a potential vaccine – but it may also allow the firm to receive more government funding, which will only help this company grow.
HTBX Stock Forecast
On Thursday, several analysts announced that they would be downgrading Heat Biologics’ yearly revenue estimates by at least 12%. A new consensus estimate of $1.5 million for this year’s revenue would mean a substantial 53% decline in sales year over year. It is nearly a 20% downgrade from the previous estimate of $1.8 million from earlier this year as well. Where the analysts differed is on their price target for the stock. Their estimates ranged between $2.50 to $5.00 per share for the rest of 2020, meaning there could be a little optimism baked into the estimates. However, the overall 53% decline in revenue is a fairly damning outlook. It will be interesting to see how investors react to this downgrade, after enjoying a nearly 1100% rise off of the 52- week lows of $0.20 per share, so we may end up seeing some profit-taking in light of the revenue downgrade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.