Hope the US side can keep goodwill reciprocity with China through practical actions – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin’s, tweeted out last hour: “Based on what I know, Chinese govt encourages Chinese companies to buy certain amount of US farm products, including soybeans and pork, which will also be exempted from additional tariffs. It is hoped the US side can keep goodwill reciprocity with China through practical actions.”

His comments come in response to the US President Trump’s tweet posted on Thursday, citing: "It is expected that China will be buying large amounts of our agricultural products!"

US Pres. Trump: Would rather get a whole deal done with China rather than an interim deal

The market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic amid trade progress and ahead of the key US consumer data that will set the tone for the markets in the coming days, as all eyes now remain on the FOMC decision next week. USD/JPY keeps its range near 108.00 while the European equities trades with modest gains.