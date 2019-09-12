US Pres. Trump: China will be buying large amounts of our agricultural products

"It is expected that China will be buying large amounts of our agricultural products!" US President Donald Trump tweeted out in the last minutes.

Earlier today, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin noted that they were looking forward to making progress in trade talks with China in the next few weeks and added that he was expecting China to start buying more agricultural products from the US.

The 10-yeas US Treasury bond failed to take advantage of these comments and was last down 3.7% on the day as markets remain focused on the European Central Bank's surprising policy decisions.