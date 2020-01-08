Gold: US sanctions on Iran could spark a retaliation and risk-off

- Gold has dropped back following a balanced speech from US President Trump.
- Trump announces that the US does not want war with Iran.
- Additional sanctions will be imposed on Iran, could be next provocation to which Iran has yet to respond.
- Global trade negotiations are the next risk in view.
The price of gold has fallen back to where it had started between the $1,550s and $1,560s, printing a low of $1,552.83 following the deescalating speech from President Donald Trump addressing the Iranian missile attack targeting a US military base in Iraq.
In early Asia, there had been rumours which transpired into confirmed reports of retaliation from Iran which played havoc on financial and commodities markets, sending gold through the $1,600 handle for the first time since April 2013. $1,611.34 was reached before the price action moved into a chop as markets started to discount a likely military retaliation from the US considering that there had been no US casualties and Iran had made clear to the US that there would be no further fury so long as the US did not retaliate.
The price of gold started to deteriorate throughout the Asian and European markets as profits were taken by investors who now eagerly awaited a highly anticipated speech from President Trump which came at 11.30 ET where he delivered a balanced response to the attack. More on that here, but in conclusion, the US will respond by imposing further economic sanctions which those already imposed under Trump's administration have already crippled Iran's economy.
The US doesn't want a war with Iran and markets can breathe a sigh of relief and get back to business as usual, for now. Consequently, its risk-on out there and for the foreseeable future. US benchmarks have rallied to all-time highs again and the US 10-year Treasury yield has rallied from a low of 1.81% to a high of 1.8650% since the speech, pressuring gold lower by 1.38%.
Gold could still be a buy
However, analysts at TD Securities expect that the bull market in gold is still in its early days:
"It is worth recalling that a bull market may well translate into a new regime of higher aggregate open interest in the longer-term, which is to say that while the yellow metal may retrace in the near-term, we still expect strong upside momentum looking forward."
We are not in the clear yet - US sanctions on Iran still to be announced
The most immediate threat is a provocative reply from Iran to Trump's proposed sanctions. The IMF is already forecasting zero growth in 2020 following 2019s tightened US restrictions on the Iranian banking sector which was intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, denying the regime its principal source of revenue. There is little left for the US to squeeze although it would not be surprising that Iran will become part of the trade negotiations with China.
China had been given leeway and exemptions to import Iranian oil – that may well be subject to change now. Trump alluded to such in his speech when he said that he plans to ask NATO allies to "become much more involved in the Middle East process," but at the same time, calling out China (among other allies such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia) to break off from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. Such provocation and additional sanctions (TBD and announced) could cause an uproar in the Iranian 80 million population, resulting in further economic discontent and subsequent riots similar to last year's and the biggest anti-government protests that Iran had seen for almost a decade in that December of 2017 when growth fell dramatically due to the prior sanctions. However, Trump's note of caution to Iran within his speech could be the deterrent that closes this case, once and for all – it is up to Iran to toe the line with respect to nuclear.
The road ahead is full of potholes
For the 2020 road-map, it is fraught with hazards on a geopolitical scale. Notwithstanding a volatile situation in the Middle East, markets, for now, are relieved that both sides are billing the Trump reaction a victory. However, global trade negotiations are on the cards with Brexit as well as US/global economic powers such as China and Europe. Gold will tend to attract safe-haven flows and idle investment capital as risks come to the fore, just as we have witnessed with the latest crisis in the Persian Gulf – stay tuned.
Gold levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1560.02
|Today Daily Change
|-11.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|1571.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1503.7
|Daily SMA50
|1484.76
|Daily SMA100
|1494.65
|Daily SMA200
|1427.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1573.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1555.6
|Previous Weekly High
|1553.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1510.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1566.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1562.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1560.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1549.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1542.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1578.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1584.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1595.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech
US President Trump made a statement on the latest developments on the Middle-East, pouring some cold water on a possible escalation. EUR/USD trades near its daily lows just above 1.1100.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.
USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief
Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.
WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict
Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.
USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief
Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.