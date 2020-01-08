Breaking: US Pres. Trump: No Americans were harmed, Iran appears to be standing down

In a press conference on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that no Americans were harmed from Iranian missile strikes and added that Iran was appearing to be standing down.
Further de-escalation of the conflict on these remarks seems to be allowing Wall Street's main indexes to stretch higher. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were both up 0.25% on the day and the S&P 500 was adding 0.3%. Below are some additional takeaways from President Trump's speech, per Reuters.
"Minimum damage sustained from Iranian missile strikes."
"For too long nations have tolerated Iran's behavior, those days are over."
"Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world."
"Removing Soleimani has sent a powerful message to potential terrorists."
"US continues to look at options, will impose powerful economic sanctions on Iran."
"Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions, end support for terrorism."
"Europe, China, Russia and other countries must break away from Iran nuclear deal."
"World powers can work on a new deal with Iran on nuclear weapons, must send clear and unified message to Tehran."
"Will ask NATO to get more involved in Middle East process."
President Donald Trump is addressing the nation after Iran hit launched a missile strike against American bases in Iraq. Markets dropped sharply while oil and gold prices spiked. However, the mood improved when Trump tweeted "All is well." Later on, reports suggested that there were no casualties.
