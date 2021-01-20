Gold to retest $2000 and record new all-time highs – Standard Chartered

Gold is expected to see most of its gains in the first half of this year, Standard Chartered Precious Metals Analyst, Suki Cooper, said in her latest client note.

Key Quotes (via Kitco.com)

"We maintain a positive view on gold; expect prices to retest USD 2,000/oz threshold and reach new highs.”

"We believe the bulk of gold gains are likely to materialize in the first half of the year."

"Investors will continue to allocate into gold, given the likelihood of a weakening USD, real yields remaining negative, accommodative monetary policy, further fiscal stimulus, and rising inflation expectations.”

"Gold is caught between conflicting macro drivers amid a weak physical market.”

"A key question in 2021 is just how 'sticky' the metal held across ETPs is and whether holdings have peaked. Flows initially turned positive in January, and ballooning government debt and concerns around inflation are likely to prompt both tactical and strategic investors to look for buying opportunities.”