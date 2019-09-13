Gold technical analysis: The yellow metal is at the edge of a cliff

Gold ends the week on its lows as the market is off the 2019 highs.

The level to beat for bears is the 1,485 support level.

Gold daily chart

The yellow metal is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is challenging the 1,485 support above the 50 SMA. A break below the level can open the doors to a selloff towards the 1,400 figure.

The first level of resistance is likely the 1,520.00 resistance followed by 1,560 near the 2019 high.

Additional key levels