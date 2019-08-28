Gold technical analysis: Multiple supports to validate sellers’ entry, $1530 be the first

- Overbought RSI conditions triggered Gold’s pullback from the multi-year high.
- Two-week-old horizontal support, rising wedge support and 4H 100MA become the key downside levels to watch.
Overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) drag Gold from multi-year high to $1,535 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
The yellow metal has multiple downside supports to validate the bear’s entry. Among them, a two-week-old horizontal-line surrounding $1,530 becomes the first one, followed by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside, at $1,519.
However, $1,511/08 seem to be crucial as it comprising 100-bar simple moving average (4H 100MA) and support-line of a monthly rising wedge bearish formation.
Should prices decline below $1,508, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1,459 gains market attention.
Meanwhile, $1,545, $1,555 and rising wedge resistance of $1,560 can limit the bullion’s near-term upside, a break of which could escalate the north-run towards $1,600 round-figure.
Gold 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1535.96
|Today Daily Change
|-6.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44%
|Today daily open
|1542.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1495.15
|Daily SMA50
|1445.39
|Daily SMA100
|1370.76
|Daily SMA200
|1327.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1544.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1522
|Previous Weekly High
|1530.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1492.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1535.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1530.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1528.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1513.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1505.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1550.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1558.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1573.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
