Gold Technical Analysis: Bears likely to aim towards multi-month lows, around $1445 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • On offers for the second straight session amid renewed trade optimism.
  • The near-term technical set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.

Gold added to the previous session's modest losses and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday, erasing all of the gains recorded last week.
 
Given that the precious metal stalled its attempted recovery from three-month lows near a confluence support breakpoint turned resistance, the set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative traction on hourly charts, reinforcing the negative outlook for the commodity.
 
Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards $1455 horizontal support en-route last week’s swing lows, around the $1445 region, remains a distinct possibility amid renewed trade optimism.
 
The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a further depreciating move.
 
Below the mentioned support, the commodity is likely to accelerate the slide further towards $1432-30 intermediate support before eventually dropping to 50% Fibo. support near the $1414-12 region.
 
On the flip side, the $1470-75 zone might continue to act as an immediate strong resistance, which if cleared decisively might trigger a bout of short-covering and lift the metal towards the $1490 region.

Gold daily chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1458.88
Today Daily Change -7.86
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 1466.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1485.11
Daily SMA50 1492.74
Daily SMA100 1479.29
Daily SMA200 1394.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1471.5
Previous Daily Low 1462.64
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1466.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1468.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 1462.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 1458.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 1453.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 1471.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 1475.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 1480.13

 

 

