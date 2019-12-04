Gold Technical Analysis: Bearish spinning top below 50-DMA make sellers hopeful

- Gold stays on the back foot after declining the previous day.
- A U-turn from the near-term key moving average, bearish candlestick formation indicates further downside.
- Bullish MACD, repeated bounces off $1,450/45 favors the buyers.
Gold prices decline to $1,474.50 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion pulled back from 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) while portraying a bearish candlestick formation during the previous day.
That said, the 21-DMA level around $1,465/66 can act as immediate support ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-September upside, at $1,460. However, the safe-haven’s additional fall could repeat its November month reversal from $1,450/45 support-zone.
In a case the yellow metal fails to respect $1,445, July 25 top near $1,433 and August bottom close to $1,400 will be on bears’ radar.
On the upside, a daily closing beyond 50-DMA level of $1,482 can trigger the quote’s run-up to confront a three-month-old descending trend line, at 1,493.
Though, a successful rise past-$1,493 will be a call for the Bulls to target $1,500 and the previous month pear surrounding $1,515.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1474.5
|Today Daily Change
|-2.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1477.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.53
|Daily SMA50
|1483.61
|Daily SMA100
|1486.17
|Daily SMA200
|1402.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1481.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1459.92
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1473.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1464.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1451.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1442.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1485.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1494.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1507.74
