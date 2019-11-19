Gold Technical Analysis: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline cap immediate recovery

  • Gold trades near the eight-day high.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, a falling support line since mid-August gain sellers’ attention during the pullback.

Gold’s recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement fails to sustained beyond an eight-day high as it slips to $1,470 ahead of Tuesday’s European open.

Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-September upside, at $1,445. However, a downward sloping trend-line since August 13, at $1,429, followed by a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,410 limits the bullion’s further declines.

Should there be bears’ dominance below $1,410, 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $1,395 will be the key to watch.

Meanwhile, buyers are looking for entry beyond a 100-day SMA level of $1,480 to aim for 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,489 and an eleven-week-old descending trend line, at $1,504.

If at all bulls keep the head high beyond $1,504, monthly top near $1,515 and September 25 high around $1,535 will become buyers’ favorites.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Sideways

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1469.8
Today Daily Change -1.82
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 1471.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1484.46
Daily SMA50 1492.19
Daily SMA100 1480.17
Daily SMA200 1395.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1473.95
Previous Daily Low 1456.54
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1467.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1463.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 1460.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 1449.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1443.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 1478.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 1484.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 1495.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

