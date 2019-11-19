- Gold trades near the eight-day high.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, a falling support line since mid-August gain sellers’ attention during the pullback.
Gold’s recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement fails to sustained beyond an eight-day high as it slips to $1,470 ahead of Tuesday’s European open.
Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-September upside, at $1,445. However, a downward sloping trend-line since August 13, at $1,429, followed by a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,410 limits the bullion’s further declines.
Should there be bears’ dominance below $1,410, 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $1,395 will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, buyers are looking for entry beyond a 100-day SMA level of $1,480 to aim for 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,489 and an eleven-week-old descending trend line, at $1,504.
If at all bulls keep the head high beyond $1,504, monthly top near $1,515 and September 25 high around $1,535 will become buyers’ favorites.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Sideways
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1469.8
|Today Daily Change
|-1.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1471.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1484.46
|Daily SMA50
|1492.19
|Daily SMA100
|1480.17
|Daily SMA200
|1395.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1473.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1456.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1467.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1463.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1460.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1449.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1443.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1478.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1484.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1495.6
