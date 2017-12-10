Gold surrenders early gains to 2-week tops, weighed down by stronger USD recovery

Gold surrenders early gains to 2-week tops, weighed down by stronger USD recoveryBy Haresh Menghani
Gold surrendered majority of its early gains to two-week tops and refreshed session lows post-US economic data.
Today's better-than-expected US economic data - weekly jobless claims and PPI figures, provided an additional boost to the US Dollar's recovery move from 2-week lows and weighed on dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
• US: Weekly initial claims was 243,000, a decrease of 15,000 from previous week
Meanwhile, a sharp upsurge in PPI, rising at the fastest pace since Feb 2012, helped the US Treasury bond yields to pare some of the post-FOMC steep losses and further drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
However, the prevalent cautious environment, as depicted by a weaker trading sentiment around equity markets, underpinned the precious metal's safe-haven demand and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Next in focus would be speeches by Fed Governors Lael Brainard and Jerome Powell, which along with ECB President Mario Draghi could infuse some volatility in the market and provide some impetus to the commodity.
Technical levels to watch
A follow through retracement below $1290 level, leading to a subsequent break below $1287 horizontal support, could turn the metal vulnerable to head back towards testing $1281-80 support area.
On the upside, bulls would be eyeing for a clear break through $1300 psychological mark hurdle, above which the commodity is likely to dart towards $1308-09 strong horizontal resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.