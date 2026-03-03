Gold rises above $5,300 as US-Iran conflict drives safe-haven demand

Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers to near $5,330 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal holds positive ground after reaching $5,420 in the previous session, bolstered by safe-haven flows. Traders will take more clues from the Fedspeak later on Tuesday.

The United States (US) and Israel targeted Iran's top-tier leadership and nuclear infrastructure over the weekend. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that combat operations will continue in Iran until America’s objectives are met. Fears of a wider and prolonged war in the Middle East have triggered a risk-off sentiment in financial markets, boosting a traditional safe-haven asset, such as Gold.

On the other hand, inflation concerns are resurfacing as oil prices rise, leading markets to reduce the likelihood of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut. This, in turn, could weigh on a non-yielding asset. Markets largely expect the US central bank to leave the interest rate unchanged until the summer, though US President Donald Trump has pushed for lower rates.

Traders will keep an eye on the Fedspeak later in the day. New York Fed President John Williams, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari are scheduled to speak. Any hawkish remarks from Fed officials could lift the US Dollar (USD) and drag the USD-denominated commodity price.