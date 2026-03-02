Japanese Yen weakens below 157.50 on upbeat US data, BoJ's Ueda speech in focus

The USD/JPY pair jumps to a near three-week high of 157.35 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on the stronger-than-expected US economic data. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda is set to speak later on Tuesday.

Data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed that the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 52.4 in February from 52.6 in January. This figure came in better than the market expectation of 51.8. The upbeat report complicates the path for US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. Markets currently price in a high probability of no change at the upcoming March meeting.

The US and Israel’s attacks on Iran have entered their third day, and US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US military operation could continue for weeks or more. Fears of a wider war in the Middle East and persistent geopolitical risks could boost the safe-haven currencies such as the JPY in the near term.

Hawkish comments from Japanese officials could also underpin the JPY. BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Monday that while the current policy remains "somewhat accommodative," the central bank should moderately hike rates as long as its economic and price projections are met.