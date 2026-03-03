Australian Dollar gains on hawkish remarks from RBA’s Bullock

AUD/USD continues its recovery for the second successive session, trading around 0.7100 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair appreciates as the Australian Dollar (AUD) receives support from hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michelle Bullock.

Governor Bullock said the Board remains uncertain whether financial conditions are restrictive enough to return inflation to the midpoint of the target range within a reasonable timeframe. Bullock noted that a range of indicators continues to point to tight labor market conditions. Economic data released since the February rate hike broadly justify that decision. She also highlighted that developments in the Middle East serve as a reminder of persistent geopolitical uncertainty, warning that a prolonged shock could weigh on global economic activity.

Australia’s seasonally adjusted Building Permits fell 7.2% month-over-month (MoM) to a 19-month low in January 2026, missing expectations for a 5.5% increase. On an annual basis, dwelling approvals plunged 15.7%, reversing 0.4% rise in December 2025.

The Reserve Bank of Australia unanimously raised the cash rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85% at its first meeting of 2026. Markets now turn to the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report due Wednesday for further insight into economic momentum and the RBA’s likely policy path.

Meanwhile, the risk-sensitive AUD/USD pair may face challenges as the US Dollar (USD) stays firm amid heightened risk aversion linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Marco Rubio stated that the United States (US) is preparing for a “major uptick” in attacks in Iran over the next 24 hours.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump said that the “big wave” is still to come. The United States Department of State has urged US citizens to leave countries across the Middle East immediately due to serious safety risks.