Iran says will attack any ship trying to pass through Strait of Hormuz — Reuters

A commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and Iran will fire on any ship trying to pass, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

"The strait (of Hormuz) is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze," said Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Guards' commander-in-chief.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 1.32% higher on the day to trade at $5,331. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 0.31% on the day at $71.10.