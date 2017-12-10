US: Weekly initial claims was 243,000, a decrease of 15,000 from previous week

US: Weekly initial claims was 243,000, a decrease of 15,000 from previous weekBy Eren Sengezer
"In the week ending October 7, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 243,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level," the US Department of Labor said anounced on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- The previous week's level was revised down by 2,000 from 260,000 to 258,000.
- The 4-week moving average was 257,500, a decrease of 9,500 from the previous week's revised average.
- The previous week's average was revised down by 1,250 from 268,250 to 267,000.
- Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria impacted this week's claims.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3 percent for the week ending September 30, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending September 30 was 1,889,000, a decrease of 32,000 from the previous week's revised level.
- This is the lowest level for insured unemployment since December 29, 1973 when it was 1,805,000
- The previous week's level was revised down by 17,000 from 1,938,000 to 1,921,000.
- The 4-week moving average was 1,925,000, a decrease of 11,500 from the previous week's revised average.
- The previous week's average was revised down by 10,500 from 1,947,000 to 1,936,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.