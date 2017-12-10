US: Producer Price Index for final demand advanced 0.4% in September

US: Producer Price Index for final demand advanced 0.4% in SeptemberBy Eren Sengezer
"The Producer Price Index for final demand advanced 0.4 percent in September, seasonally adjusted," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced today.
Key highlights:
- Final demand prices moved up 0.2 percent in August and edged down 0.1 percent in July.
- On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 2.6 percent for the 12 months ended in September, the largest rise since an advance of 2.8 percent for the 12 months ended February 2012.
- Within final demand in September, prices for final demand services rose 0.4 percent, and the index for final demand goods climbed 0.7 percent.
- Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 0.2 percent in September, the same as in August.
- For the 12 months ended in September, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services advanced 2.1 percent.
