TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1700 as Middle East tensions drive US Dollar strength

  • EUR/USD softens to near 1.1685 in Tuesday’s early Asian session. 
  • The US urged Americans to depart immediately from countries throughout the Middle East due to rising tensions. 
  • The ECB might lean towards raising rates following a spike in oil prices due to military actions in the Middle East.
EUR/USD weakens below 1.1700 as Middle East tensions drive US Dollar strength
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair trades with mild losses around 1.1685, the lowest since late January, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) gathers strength against the Euro (EUR) as escalating tensions in the Middle East boost safe-haven currencies. The preliminary reading of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from the Eurozone will be published later on Tuesday.  

The United States (US) and Israel hit thousands of targets inside Iran, continuing their joint campaign after they killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the US is preparing for a “major uptick” in attacks in Iran over the next 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, a commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and Iran will fire on any ship trying to pass. A sharp escalation in Middle East geopolitical tensions drives a flight to safety into the Greenback and creates a headwind for the major pair in the near term. 

Analysts expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep rates steady through at least mid-2026. Nonetheless, a spike in oil prices has led some policymakers to suggest the central bank should be prepared to move rates in either direction if economic uncertainty persists.

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD appears supported by the 200-day SMA, for now

EUR/USD appears supported by the 200-day SMA, for now

Following an early pullback to multi-week lows near 1.1670, EUR/USD now manages to reclaim the 1.1700 region as the NA session draws to a close on Monday. The steep retracement in spot follows the equally strong move higher in the US Dollar, as investors continue to assess the geopolitical landscape in the wake of the US and Israel attacks on Iran.

 

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD adds to the recent bearish tone, approaching to the key 1.3300 support to reach fresh YTD troughs against the backdrop of the robust performance of the US Dollar. Indeed, Cable’s decline comes amid the firm demand for the safe-haven space in the wake of the US and Israel attacks to Iran.

Gold clings to gains as US-Iran conflict continues to underpin safe-haven assets

Gold clings to gains as US-Iran conflict continues to underpin safe-haven assets

Gold retains positive bias for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to underpin safe-haven assets. However, a bullish US Dollar could keep the bullion below its highest level since late January, set on Monday, warranting caution before positioning for any further appreciation.

Strategy lifts holdings to 3.4% of Bitcoin's total supply amid inflows into crypto products

Strategy lifts holdings to 3.4% of Bitcoin's total supply amid inflows into crypto products

Strategy continued its accumulation of the top crypto last week, acquiring 3,015 BTC for $204 million amid renewed interest in crypto products after four weeks of outflows.

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

AI is moving from earnings calls into the heart of monetary policy discussions, forcing Federal Reserve officials to confront a new question: How to act if AI reshapes inflation, employment and interest rates at the same time?

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass (GRASS) is edging up above $0.30 at the time of writing on Monday. The token’s notable 20% intraday surge stands out amid heightened volatility in the broader crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers