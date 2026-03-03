US President Donald Trump warns Iran about larger strikes as US urges Americans to evacuate

US President Donald Trump said that the “big wave” is yet to come, CNN reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is preparing for a “major uptick” in attacks in Iran over the next 24 hours.

The US State Department urged US citizens to depart immediately from countries throughout the Middle East “due to serious safety risks.”

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 1.32% higher on the day to trade at $5,331. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 0.31% on the day at $71.10.