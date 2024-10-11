- Gold gains 1% on Friday, set to end the week with 0.20% gains.
- US PPI data was slightly above expectations, suggesting inflation is down but stalling above target, while UoM Consumer Sentiment highlights concerns over rising living costs.
- Despite higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year note rising to 4.081%, Bullion prices remain supported as the Fed is expected to cut rates later this year.
Gold rallied over 1% on Friday, with the yellow metal set to end the week with modest gains of 0.20% after inflation data revealed on Friday and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Thursday capped the Greenback’s advance. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $2,658.
Mixed economic data underpinned the prices of the yellow metal. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that prices paid by producers came near the consensus, indicating that inflation is trending down but above expectations. At the same time, the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment data for October showed a deterioration among Americans due to higher living costs.
Although the data didn’t affect the US Dollar, which remained firm, Bullion prices edged higher. This is even though US Treasury bond yields, particularly the 10-year T-note, gain one and a half basis points to 4.081%.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee crossed the wires on Bloomberg, praising the progress on inflation and the labor market. He added that despite the goodish September jobs report, there are no signs of overheating.
“The PPI numbers leaned friendly for the precious metals market bulls and suggest the Fed remains on track for two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year,” noted Jim Wyckoff, analyst at Kitco.
Next week, the US economic schedule remains busy, with Fed officials and the New York Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index continuing to grab the headlines. For the second part of the week, Retail Sales, Initial Jobless Claims, and housing data could dictate the Fed’s monetary policy path.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price climbs despite high US yields, strong USD
- Gold price finally broke the $2,650 barrier, yet it needs to achieve a daily close above that level to begin trading in the $2,650-$2,685 range.
- Consequently, the buck posts gains as seen by the US Dollar Index (DXY) gaining 0.02% to 102.90.
- The September US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 1.8% YoY, higher than the expected 1.6% but lower than August’s 1.9%. Core PPI increased by 2.8% YoY, exceeding forecasts and up from September's estimate of 2.7% and August's 2.6%.
- Monthly, PPI remained flat at 0%, lower than the estimated 0.1% and beneath August’s 0.2%. As expected, core PPI fell to 0.2%, down from the previous month's 0.3%.
- The University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index deteriorated from 70.1 to 68.9, falling short of expectations of 70.8. Inflation expectations for one year were revised upward from 2.7% to 2.9%.
- The combination of a slightly higher Consumer Price Index (CPI) and a weak US employment report on Friday could lead to additional rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade, based on the December fed funds rate futures contract, indicates that investors estimate 49 basis points (bps) of easing by the Fed toward the end of 2024.
XAU/USD technical analysis: Gold price uptrend resumes, yet remains below $2,650
Gold’s uptrend has resumed, as the yellow metal posted back-to-back bullish daily candles, hinting that buyers could challenge the YTD high in the near term. According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), momentum favors buyers, posting higher readings in bullish territory.
With that said, the XAU/USD first resistance would be the October 4 high at $2,670. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the YTD high of $2,685, ahead of the $2,700 mark.
Conversely, if XAU/USD falls underneath $2,650, this could sponsor a leg-down toward the $2,600 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,545.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
