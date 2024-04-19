- Gold price peaked at $2,417 per ounce following escalating conflict between Israel and Iran with investors seeking safety.
- Prices stabilized around $2,394 after Tehran indicated no immediate plans for retaliation, calming initial fears.
- US Treasury yields and the US Dollar's decline support Gold's gains, although Fed officials hint at ongoing restrictive monetary policy.
Gold price hit a five-day high above the $2,400 figure amid an escalation of the Middle East conflict between Israel and Iran. An Israeli attack on Iran on Friday sent bullion toward its daily high of $2,417 a troy ounce as ebbs and flows flock to safety in the uncertainty of the outcome. However, the rally was short-lived as Tehran said it had no plans to retaliate.
XAU/USD trades at $2,394, registering gains of 0.70% after Golds seesawed $44.00 as traders digested Friday’s developments. Aside from this, the drop in US Treasury bond yields and the Greenback keeps the golden metal afloat. This is despite recent hawkish comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, who have adopted a more neutral stance suggesting that the disinflationary process has stalled.
On Friday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee exited from its dovish stance and stated that the inflation progress had “stalled,” adding that “the Fed’s current restrictive policy is appropriate.” His words echoed comments made by Atlanta Fed’s Bostic and New York Fed’s Williams, who crossed the newswires on Thursday.
Bostic, one of the most hawkish members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), went beyond Goolsbee and Williams's comments, saying that the Fed wouldn’t reduce rates until the end of the year.
Daily digest market movers: Gold rises on risk-off mood despite hawkish Fed commentary
- Gold remained underpinned during the week by the geopolitical risks linked to the Middle East conflict following Iran’s attack on Israel. The non-yielding metal is on its way to registering more than 2.25% weekly gains.
- The10-year Treasury benchmark rate is up 8 basis points in the week at 4.615%. US real yields are also up 8 bps and will likely end the week near 2.215%.
- Data during the week: Strong US Retail Sales were the first piece of data to spark a repricing of interest rates set by the Fed. Consequently, the US 10-year note yield peaked at 4.696%, a level last seen in November 2023.
- Firm Industrial Production data for March and solid jobs data, with Initial Jobless Claims lower than expected, overshadowed the housing market's sudden weakness.
- Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic noted that inflation is too high, and the US central bank still has a way to go to tame it. He added that the Fed won’t be able to reduce rates. Earlier, New York Fed President John Williams stated that the Fed is data-dependent and emphasized that monetary policy is in a good place, so he wasn’t in a rush to cut rates. His baseline doesn’t consider hiking rates but added that the Fed will hike if needed.
- CME FedWatch Tool shows that the first-rate cut could happen in September, with odds for a quarter percentage point cut at 67%, up from Thursday’s 66%.
- US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six other currencies, loses 0.05% to 106.15.
Technical analysis: Gold climbs on risk aversion as buyers lose steam
Gold price is upwardly biased, though it seems that buyers could be losing momentum as Friday’s spike to $2,417 was courtesy of risk aversion. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains at overbought levels, but it hasn’t surpassed the last peak, which means there’s a slight divergence between price action and momentum. That could pave the way for a pullback, but the most likely scenario is a continuation of the uptrend.
That said, XAU/USD's first resistance would be $2,400, followed by Friday’s high of $2,417. A breach of the latter will expose the all-time high of $2,431. On the other hand, if XAU/USD is headed for a correction, the first support would be the $2,350 mark, followed by the April 15 daily low of $2,324. Once surpassed, Gold might test $2,300.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0650
EUR/USD gained traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0650. The improvement seen in risk mood following the earlier flight to safety weighs on the US Dollar ahead of the weekend and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2450 area after touching a fresh multi-month low below 1.2400 in the Asian session. The positive shift seen in risk mood on easing fears over a deepening Iran-Israel conflict supports the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $2,380 following earlier spike
Gold stabilized near $2,380 after spiking above $2,400 with the immediate reaction to reports of Israel striking Iran. Meanwhile, the pullback seen in the US Treasury bond yields helps XAU/USD hold its ground.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin price shows no signs of directional bias while it holds above $60,000. The fourth BTC halving is partially priced in, according to Deutsche Bank’s research.
Week ahead – US GDP and BoJ decision on top of next week’s agenda
US GDP, core PCE and PMIs the next tests for the Dollar. Investors await BoJ for guidance about next rate hike. EU and UK PMIs, as well as Australian CPIs also on tap.