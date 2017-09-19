Gold: remains subdued below channel support, before possible bearish break to key 38.2% Fibo

Gold: remains subdued below channel support, before possible bearish break to key 38.2% FiboBy Ross J Burland
Gold is trading at 1,309.18/42 at the time of writing, +0.15%, although rather subdued on the Us session.
Gold remains sidelined as a trade-off between stocks and the non-yielding safe haven continues with investors who prefer to park their idle capital in assets that are more likely to return a yield in the absence of renewed geopolitical risk-off events.
Gold plummeted at the start of this week, to $1,304.60, the lowest finish since August the 25th and stabilizing oil prices, (WTI anchored between a $1.00 range around $50.00) and easing North Korean tensions have both played a leading role in Gold’s sharp decline.
- US Pres. Trump: Iran deal was one of the worst and one-sided transactions
- US Pres. Trump: If US is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to destroy N. Korea
Trump's address was a potential catalyst for Gold, yen and risk in general today, but there was no reaction to his stern words over N.Korea: "If US is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to destroy N. Korea," nor his remarks over Iranian oil profits that only go to terrorists and Islamic terrorism as a whole. Instead, markets turned back to the forthcoming FOMC as the next major catalyst, where traders will be looking for hints of a December rate hike as a green light to remain long of the US dollar, potentially underpinning the bear's case for Gold prices.
Gold levels
Of course, should the FOMC not turn out as hawkish as the market has positioned itself for with yesterday's Fed flush out, the opposite is then true and fireworks could ignite a 'gold rush' back towards recent double top highs, $1,334 zone, depending on the degree of disappointment. Technically, having fallen well below the rising channel's trend support line, (23.6% Fibo), around 1323, gold targets the 38.2% Fibo level of the rise measured between 1204.81 to 1357.53 as 1299.20 to the downside ahead of further 1281.17 support.
