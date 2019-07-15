Gold remains on the front-foot around $1416, in search of fresh clues

Trade/political catalysts keep supporting the yellow metal’s safe-haven demand.

Easy money expectations offer additional strength to the bullion.

US data, Fedspeak will be followed for fresh impulse.

With the few fresh catalysts dominating market sentiment, Gold trades near $1416 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.

The yellow metal witnessed a pullback during the previous day as lack of major news/data joined upbeat outcome of the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index.

The US and China remain at loggerheads despite on their way to discussing the much-awaited trade deal. Having witnessed China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declining to the multi-year low, the US President Donald Trump boasted the US dominance over the trade talks which the Chinese media criticized afterward.

Elsewhere, Iran continues exerting pressure on the US to remove harsh sanctions before expecting any discussions while the UK disliked Iranian militants’ efforts to seize their oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

Furthermore, global policymakers continue holding their bearish bias with the US Federal Reserve being in the spotlight.

In addition to trade/political headlines, today’s US Retail Sales and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech will be the key for the precious metal traders. Fed’s Powell is scheduled to speak at the French G7 Presidency 2019 on “Aspects of Monetary Policy in the Post-Crisis Era”.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet Analyst Haresh Menghani spots sustained trading beyond 100-hour simple moving average (SMA) to portray the momentum strength inside a short-term triangle: