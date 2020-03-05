Gold remains confined in a range, around $1640

  • Gold failed to build on the strong positive move led by the Fed’s surprise rate cut.
  • Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and kept a lid on any further gains.
  • The downside remains limited amid a fresh leg down in the US equity indices futures.

Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early European session on Thursday and remained confined in a range around the $1640 region.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the commodity to build on this week's positive move, sponsored by the Fed's surprise move on Tuesday to cut interest rates by 50 bps.

Investors await a fresh catalyst

A coordinated effort by major central banks helped ease concerns over the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy and continued boosting investors' appetite for perceived riskier currencies.

The risk-on mood was reinforced by a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which allowed the US dollar to preserve the overnight recovery gains and kept a lid on any upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.

Despite the above-mentioned factors, a sharp fall in the US equity indices futures extended some support to the precious metal's safe-haven status and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through a two-day-old trading range before positioning for any firm intraday direction amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1640.38
Today Daily Change 1.92
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1638.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1603.32
Daily SMA50 1573.64
Daily SMA100 1525.68
Daily SMA200 1488.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1652.96
Previous Daily Low 1631.93
Previous Weekly High 1689.4
Previous Weekly Low 1562.94
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1644.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1639.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 1629.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1620.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 1608.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 1650.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1662.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 1671.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

