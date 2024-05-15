Gold recovers as simmering geopolitical risks keep safe-haven demand buoyant

- Gold returns to close to the May highs as buyers continued to pile in amid underlying geopolitical tensions.
- Robust central-bank demand is a key factor in keeping the precious metal bid.
- After a deep correction, XAU/USD resumes its uptrending bias and pushes higher.
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades higher on Wednesday, up by over half a percent in the $2,370s, as continued hoarding by central banks on the back of simmering geopolitical tensions drives demand.
The upside could be capped, however, by comments by the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, who suggested higher interest rates are here to stay, keeping the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding precious metal unattractively high.
Gold price creeps higher on the back of sustained demand
Gold price creeps higher on Wednesday as the demand outlook for the precious metal remains buoyant amid continued geopolitical and global trade tensions.
In a speech at Stanford last week, Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said that central banks, particularly in emerging markets, have been hoarding Gold in recent years as a hedge against the risk of, among other things, sanctions imposed by the West.
“Gold purchases by some central banks may have been driven by concerns about sanctions risk. This is consistent with a recent IMF study confirming that FX reserve managers tend to increase Gold holdings to hedge against economic uncertainty and geopolitical including sanctions risk,” said Gopinath.
The view is also backed up by data from the World Gold Council (WGC) showing strong demand in 2024 from central banks.
Given the heightened tensions in the Middle East, Ukraine and the increasingly polarized stand-off between the BRICS nations and US-led allies, the trend is expected to sustain, keeping Gold prices supported.
US inflation data on tap
Gold price are likely to be impacted by US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data out on Wednesday, due to its influence on US interest rates. If the CPI data reflects a rise in inflation, it will force the Fed to keep interest rates at their current level or higher for longer. This in turn is likely to negatively impact the price of non-yielding Gold.
In a speech on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell suggested interest rates would remain high for a protracted period.
"Inflation in Q1 was notable for the lack of further progress,” said Powell, adding, "We did not expect a smooth road on inflation, we have to be patient and let policy do its work."
Although the Fed had anticipated making several rate cuts in 2024, comments from many Fed officials including Powell have reflected a change in stance. Now, officials are saying the Fed needs to maintain interest rates at their current level to bring inflation down in a sustainable manner. This is likely to provide a headwind for Gold as it moves higher.
Technical Analysis: Gold price recovers after backslide
Gold price (XAU/USD) has recovered back up to almost the level of the May highs at $2,379, after finding support and resuming its short-term uptrend.
XAU/USD 4-hour Chart
Given the old saying “the trend is your friend”, Gold is likely to continue pushing higher, with the next target at around $2,400, roughly at the April highs. A break back above the $2,378 May 10 high would provide extra confirmation.
The medium and long-term charts (daily and weekly) are also bullish, adding a supportive backdrop for Gold.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (MoM)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed May 15, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.4%
Previous: 0.4%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.0800 after registering its highest daily close in over a month on Tuesday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the GDP grew at an annual rate of 0.4% in Q1. Focus shifts to April inflation report from the US.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2600, all eyes on US CPI data
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand and allows the pair to stretch higher ahead of April CPI and Retail Sales data from the US.
Gold climbs above $2,370 as US yields edge lower ahead of inflation data
Gold extends its uptrend and trades above $2,370 in the European session on Wednesday after gaining nearly 1% on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.5% ahead of US inflation data, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Ripple’s discounts for institutional clients stir debate among attorneys discussing SEC lawsuit
Ripple price consolidates in a tight range around $0.50 on Wednesday as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) legal battle against payment-remittance firm Ripple intensifies with two key issues in focus this week.
US CPI data expected to show slow progress towards 2% target
The US Consumer Price Index is set to rise 3.4% YoY in April, following the 3.5% increase in March. Annual core CPI inflation is expected to edge lower to 3.6% in April. The inflation report could influence the timing of the Fed’s policy pivot.