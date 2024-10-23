Gold rallies above $2,750 as Blinken takes cover in Tel Aviv

- Gold extends its uptrend on the back of safe-haven flows due to the continued conflict in the Middle East.
- The BRICS summit further puts the spotlight on the precious metal as an alternative to the dominance of the US Dollar.
- XAU/USD breaks above the $2,750 psychological level as the multi-time-frame uptrend extends.
Gold (XAU/USD) continues trending higher and enters the territory of the $2,750s on Wednesday, reaching new all-time highs. Investor demand for safe havens is a major driver of the rally amid the continued conflict in the Middle East and increased election uncertainty in the US. There, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are running neck-and-neck in opinion polls and the increased chance of a Trump victory is seen as a threat to a stable geopolitical outlook.
A further factor could be the focus on the BRICS trading bloc as the group kicks off its 2024 summit and its members – especially Russia – seek to find an alternative to the dominance of the US Dollar (USD), with a currency backed by Gold touted as a viable alternative.
Limiting gains for the precious metal, however, is the global bond rout as investors see interest rates around the world falling at a slower pace than previously envisioned.
This revision in outlook is the starkest in the US, where the US Federal Reserve (Fed) had previously been expected to be more aggressive in slashing interest rates, but is now on a much gentler downward trajectory. With interest rates and the US Dollar expected to remain relatively elevated, Gold loses some of its luster as a non-interest-paying asset.
Gold backed by safe-haven flows
Gold pushes ever higher as war wages on in the Middle East. Fighting continues between the Israeli army, Hamas and Hezbollah in Gaza and Lebanon despite efforts at a ceasefire. Investors are turning to safe-haven assets like Gold to lessen risk.
The death of the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar failed to provide the chink of light for opening negotiations that commentators had hoped. On his eleventh visit to the region, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken seems no closer to securing a ceasefire despite headlines announcing progress, as was the case on his last visit.
Indeed, according to news just breaking on Sky News, Blinken has had to take cover in a bunker after air-raid sirens went off over Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Eye-witness reports also tell of how the Israeli military has begun attacking the ancient city of Tyre on Lebanon's Mediterranean coast, after issuing a warning to residents to evacuate their homes.
Additionally, more – not less – conflict is expected as the Israelis prepare for an anticipated retaliatory attack on Iran. Their plans appeared to gain greater urgency on Monday after an Iranian drone penetrated Israeli air defense systems and exploded near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence over the weekend.
Technical Analysis: Gold extends uptrend to new highs
Gold rallies ever higher, breaching above the $2,750 mark and round-number, psychological barrier. The yellow metal is in a steady uptrend on all time frames (short, medium and long) which given the technical dictum “the trend is your friend” favors more upside. After having reached the $2,750 target it is now likely to set its sights on the next big-figure level at $3,000.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is overbought, however, advising long-holders not to add to their positions because of the risk of a pullback. Should RSI close back in neutral territory, it will be a sign for long-holders to close their positions and open shorts as a deeper correction might be evolving. Support lies at $2,750, $2,700 (key round-number levels) and $2,685 (September high).
Gold’s overall strong uptrend, however, suggests that any corrections will probably be short-lived, and afterward, the broader bull trend will resume.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800, Lagarde speech eyed
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0800 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair returns to the red, as sentiment sours and revives the haven demand for the US Dollar. Dovish ECB expectations and elevated US Treasury bond yields also weigh on the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
USD/JPY holds sizeable gains near 152.50, awaits BoJ Ueda's speech
USD/JPY is holding sizeable gains near 152.50 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair benefits from rallying US Treasury bond yields and sustained US Dollar strength. The uncertainty over BoJ rate hikes weighs on the Japanese Yen, adding to the pair's upside. Ueda's speech eyed.
Gold price stands firm near record high despite elevated US bond yields, stronger USD
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on Wednesday and hits a fresh record peak in the last hour. Middle East tensions, US political uncertainty and easing monetary policy regime lend support.
BTC, ETH and XRP show signs of weakness
Bitcoin price shows signs of weakness after rejection at the $70,000 resistance on Monday. Ethereum price continues to decline on Wednesday after facing resistance at around $2,700 at the start of this week. Ripple price was rejected at its 200-day EMA of $0.552, with a possible decline ahead.
Trump vs Harris – What it means for US-China relations
Democrats and Republicans agree on few things, but that China is the primary foreign policy threat is one of them. Both sides believe China has a long term goal of supplanting the US as the leading power in the world but while they agree on the threat, they differ on how to deal with it.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.