Gold prices elevated on trade war and global growth risks

- The Gold price rallied from a low of $1,460 and the 200-hour moving average overnight to a month high of $1,481.74.
- Trade wars remain a risk for risk which is feeding a bullish case into precious metals again.
- The outlook for the global economic backdrop could take a knock today on Aussie GDP.
The prices of gold were rising to their best levels in around a month overnight following various headlines over the last few days which leaves the US and Chinese 'phase-one' deal on the brink of collapse, critically and potentially failing to prevent the 15th December fresh tariffs kicking in on Chinese imports. Such an eventuality put trade deals at a serious impasse once again.
In early Asia, the price of the yellow metal is trading around $1,476 and off its overnight highs of $1,481.74 where the price rallied from a low of $1,460 and the 200-hour moving average. The bomb was dropped on markets when President Donald Trump said it might be preferable to hold off on completing a long-awaited US-China trade deal until after the November 2020 presidential election.
Key global economic data on the horizon that could benefit gold
Meanwhile, and for the day ahead, we will be looking to global economic data, especially in light of the potential for serious ramification to global growth in 2020 should the US and China be unable to find a common ground ad secure a trade deal once and for all.
Australian Q3 GDP Preview: Data could cement further rate cuts from RBA and weigh on AUD
We will see Chinese Caixin Services PMI and Australia's Gross Domestic Product for Q3. For the Aussie GDP, expectations are not pointing towards a bullish outcome and could be a catalyst in global markets to put on the breaks once again, which should b a favourable outcome for precious metals. Australia's GDP figures are forecast to show a small slowing in growth from last quarter, with growth printing at 0.3% QoQ and annual growth slowing to 1.5% YoY. For Caixin Services PMI (Nov), expectations are for a drastic improvement from the 51.1 prior to 52.7, an increase in line with prior data where the nation's manufacturing industry picked up – a welcomed, yet, small positive for risk appetite against an otherwise gloomy backdrop.
Gold levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1476.94
|Today Daily Change
|13.92
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95
|Today daily open
|1463.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.91
|Daily SMA50
|1484.7
|Daily SMA100
|1485.46
|Daily SMA200
|1402.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1465.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1454.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1458.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1460.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1456.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1449.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1445.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1467.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1471.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1478.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
While the broad risk-off, mainly due to trade war risk between the United States (US) and China, seems to lack strength in disappointing the Aussie buyers, upbeat growth figures could add fuel to the pair’s run-up.
USD/JPY: Under pressure around eight-day low amid broad risk-off
USD/JPY seesaws around 108.65 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote dropped the lowest since November 22 the previous day as an escalation of the trade war fears kept the Japanese yen (JPY) on stronger footage.
US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
Services PMI is projected to slip to 54.5 in November from 54.7 in October. The business activity index was 57 in October up from 55.2 in September. Employment was 53.7 last month and 50.4 in September.
Gold prices elevated on trade war and global growth risks
The prices of gold were rising to their best levels in around a month overnight following various headlines over the last few days which leaves the US and Chinese 'phase-one' deal on the brink of collapse.
GBP/USD: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus
GBP/USD revisits 1.3000 psychological magnets during its initial run-up amid Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote earlier stepped back from October highs with a bearish candlestick formation on the four hour (H4) chart.