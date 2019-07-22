Gold prices consolidated just above a key support of $1,420

- Gold prices have stabilised following a full downside reversal.
- All eyes are on Fed next week following GDP this week along with geopolitical noise.
Gold prices are hanging in the balance of geopolitics and the Federal Reserve. Markets are pricing in and out of a 50 basis point cut while US data continues to offer a backdrop from which observers are gauging the probability of the ranges of possibilities. Last week, there was two-way action in the greenback following conflicting expectations for a 50 basis point cut at the 1st July meeting.
Gold followed suit and rallied on the first inkling of a 50 basis point cut that came from Fed's John Williams and then totally retraced on comments from Fed's dove Bullard who said an easing now would be insurance against a slowdown, but favours a 25bp cut (rather than 50bp), and doesn't expect the Fed will be entering into an easing cycle. Consequently, spot prices fell from a high of $1,452.95 to a low of $1,420.35, ending the New York session at $1,425.35 and -1.49%
On the geopolitical front, besides trade wars that took a back seat on Friday, the news that Iranian guards seized the British Stena Impero tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was keeping the bears in check. News from this past Weekend has reported that the UK has convened two Cobra meetings to discuss its response, while also consulting other countries. Iran's ambassador to London, Hamid Baeidinejad, has urged the UK government to contain political forces seeking to turn the dispute into something larger. "UK government should contain those domestic political forces who want to escalate existing tension between Iran and the UK well beyond the issue of ships," Baeidinejad said on Twitter Sunday. "This is quite dangerous and unwise at a sensitive time in the region."
Gold levels
The symmetrical triangle is back into play with the price falling onto its top support line and back below the 1430 downside and key support level again. 1420/25 is key and below there, bears will then look for a run below the 1400 psychological level. The 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs are located at 1398. Below here, we are looking down the barrel at $1,373/76 zone which meets the 19th June spike correction lows and the 38.2% Fibo of the same swing ranges.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1426.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1425.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1412.97
|Daily SMA50
|1354.27
|Daily SMA100
|1322.75
|Daily SMA200
|1293.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1452.72
|Previous Daily Low
|1420.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1452.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|1400.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1432.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1440.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1413.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1400.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1381.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1445.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1465.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1477.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Gradually declines to revisit short-term rising support-line
21-DMA limits near-term EUR/USD upside, highlights 4-week old support-line for sellers. Steady RSI and sustained trading below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement favor declines.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit positive headlines, political uncertainty caps the rally
With the Brexit positive news making the rounds during the weekend, the GBP/USD pair is on the bids around 1.2510 amid initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Bulls holding in there despite risk-off geopolitics, Fed trade supports
USD/JPY is starting out in Tokyo trade slightly bid, supported in the high end of the 107 handle despite a risk-off theme surrounding the latest Iran/UK and US risk which heightened at the end of last week.
Gold prices consolidated just above a key support of $1,420
Gold prices are hanging in the balance of geopolitics and the Federal Reserve. Markets are pricing in and out of a 50 basis point cut. All eyes are on Fed next week following GDP this week along with geopolitical noise.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.