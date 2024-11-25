- Gold sees significant sell-off on developments in the Middle East.
- Markets viewed Scott Bessent's appointment as Treasury Secretary positively.
- Possible ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon keeps Gold heavy.
Gold price (XAU/USD) plummeted during Monday’s North American session as news from a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel crossed the wires, exacerbating appetite for riskier assets. This, along with the nomination of Scott Bessent as the Treasury Secretary for Trump’s administration, weighed on the yellow metal. The XAU/USD trades at $2,620, down over 3%.
Improvement in risk appetite is the driver of Gold’s price action. The non-yielding metal has fallen below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $2,664, opening the door for further downside.
Market players cheered Bessent’s appointment. UBS Commodity Analyst Giovanni Staunovo commented, “Some market participants see him as less negative about a trade war, considering his comments on a phased approach for implementing tariffs.”
According to Joaquin Monfort, an analyst at FX Street, Bessent advocates for the “three-threes” policy. The policy suggests he would try to reduce the US deficit by 3% of annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP), achieve a 3% annual GDP rate, and raise US Crude Oil production by 3 million bpd.
A recent report revealed by Axios revealed that Israel and Lebanon are close to agreeing to terms to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which lifted Gold prices to record highs.
Bullion traders are also eyeing the release of the Consumer Confidence data, the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes, Initial Jobless Claims, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
Daily digest market movers: Gold plummets to five-day low beneath $2,650
- Gold prices recovered as US real yields collapsed 14 basis points to 1.925% from 2.068%.
- The US Dollar Index tumbles over 0.64%, down to 106.80.
- Traders trimmed the chances for a 25 bps rate cut at the December meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool sees a 56% probability of lowering rates, down from a 58% chance two days ago.
- According to Chicago Board of Trade data via the December fed funds futures contract, investors are pricing in a 22-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve by the end of 2024.
Technical outlook: Gold price sellers step in, pushing prices under $2,630
Gold's price rally halted on Monday as sellers pushed XAU/USD beneath the $2,700 figure, prolonging its drop below $2,630. If bears clear the latter, the next support would be $2,600. If surpassed, a move to the 100-day SMA of $2,562 is on the cards, immediately followed by the November 14 swing low of $2,536.
If buyers recover the 50-day SMA, they could challenge $2,700. Once surpassed, the next stop would be $2,750, ahead of the all-time high at $2,790.
Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have shifted bearishly, indicating sellers are in charge.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
