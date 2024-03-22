- Gold prices see second day of decline, falling to $2,159 after peaking at an all-time high of $2,223.
- The Federal Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates keeps US yields down, except for US Dollar.
- Odds for Fed rate cut in June remain above 70% via CME FedWatch Tool.
Gold prices drop for the second consecutive day on Friday after hitting an all-time high of $2,223 on Thursday. Renewed demand for the Greenback amid falling US Treasury bond yields surprised traders and weighed on the yellow metal. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $2,159, losing 0.90%.
The Federal Reserve's March meeting emphasized the need for policymakers to lower interest rates despite the latest two inflation reports suggesting that it´s reaccelerating. This sponsored XAU/USD’s leg up to new all-time highs, but it was short-lived.
On Thursday, traders booked profits, triggering a decline of $36 as the yellow metal finished the day with losses of 0.22%.
US Treasury yields failed to climb even though the Greenback is on a two-day rally. It gained 0.47% and was up at 104.45 late in Friday’s North American session. The lack of economic data on the calendar has kept the markets slightly calm ahead of the weekend.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price dips despite falling US yields
- Jerome Powell emphasized that the Fed had made progress on tempering inflation. Despite printing two straight months of higher prices, that hasn’t changed the Fed’s outlook for price stability.
- Fed policymakers kept the Dot Plot unchanged for 2024. Still, the 2025 Dot Plot was revised up from 3.6% to 3.9%.
- For 2024, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) forecasts that the economy will grow 2.1%, up from 1.4%, while the Unemployment Rate will remain at 4%.
- Inflation figures in the United States, measured by the Fed’s favorite gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), are now the focus. They are expected to be at 2.4%, while core PCE is projected at 2.6%, up from 2.4%.
- During the March 18 to 22 week, the US docket revealed that the jobs market is solid. However, the economy faces challenges like the slowdown revealed by S&P Global PMIs data. However, the housing market has been mildly recovering, and Housing Starts, Building Permits and Existing Home sales improved.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, expectations for a June rate cut stand at 75%.
Technical analysis: Gold traders' failure at $2,200 exposes $2,180 mark
From a technical standpoint, XAU/USD is consolidating above $2,150, hoovering around that area for the last eleven days. Nevertheless, if sellers stepped in, dragging Gold prices below the aforementioned barrier, a fall toward the December 28 high-turned-support at $2,088 is on the cards. However, on its way down, key support levels must be broken, like the December 4 high, which turned support at $2,146, before challenging the $2,100 figure.
On the flip side, if buyers push prices toward $2,200, that will expose the current all-time high at $2,223 before aiming toward $2,250.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
