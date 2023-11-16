- Gold price attracts some haven flows on Thursday in the wake of a softer tone around the equity markets.
- The US Dollar builds on the overnight bounce from a two-month low and should cap gains for XAU/USD.
- Bets that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates further could act as a headwind for the Greenback.
Gold price (XAU/USD) catches fresh bids on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from over a one-week high, around the $1,975-1.976 area touched the previous day. A softer tone around the US equity futures turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal heading into the European session. Apart from this, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done hiking interest rates offers additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
That said, the ongoing US Dollar (USD) recovery, from its lowest level since September 1 touched in the aftermath of softer US consumer inflation figures, might keep a lid on any further gains for the Gold price. The US Retail Sales fell less than expected in October, which, along with an upward revision of the previous month's already stronger reading, led to a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. This continues to lend some support to the Greenback and warrants caution before placing bullish bets around the XAU/USD.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price continues to draw some support from the cautious market mood
- The US Producer Price Index (PPI) registered its largest decline since April 2020 and fell 0.5% in October. Moreover, data for September was also revised down to show the PPI increasing by 0.4% instead of 0.5%.
- This comes on top of the US CPI report on Tuesday, which showed that consumer inflation was cooling faster than anticipated, and strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.
- The headline US Retail Sales fell for the first time in seven months in October, though the decline was less than expected and was accompanied by an upward revision of the September data to show strong gains.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, in an interview with Financial Times on Wednesday, underscored the uncertainty about whether the central bank has done enough to push consumer price back down to its 2% target.
- This clouded the outlook for when the Fed will begin cutting interest rates, which is seen offering some support to the US Dollar and should contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the Gold price.
- Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production figures for a fresh impetus.
- Apart from this, speeches by influential Fed officials will be scrutinized for cues about the near-term policy outlook and further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical Analysis: Gold price might stuggle to capitalize on its modest intraday positive move
From a technical perspective, the one-week high, around the $1,975-1,976 area touched on Wednesday now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the Gold price further towards the $1,991-1,992 hurdle en route to the $2,000 psychological mark. The momentum could get extended towards a multi-month peak, around the $2,009-2,010 region, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
On the flip side, the $1,955-1,950 area is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently near the $1,935 region. This is closely followed by the 100- and the 50-day SMAs confluence, around the $1,928-1,925 zone, below which the Gold price could turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall towards the $1,900 round figure.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.18%
|0.25%
|0.20%
|0.68%
|0.04%
|0.81%
|0.15%
|EUR
|-0.18%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|-0.14%
|0.63%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|0.45%
|-0.20%
|0.58%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|-0.19%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.47%
|-0.14%
|0.62%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|-0.68%
|-0.51%
|-0.44%
|-0.48%
|-0.65%
|0.13%
|-0.55%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|0.13%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.65%
|0.78%
|0.10%
|NZD
|-0.81%
|-0.63%
|-0.57%
|-0.60%
|-0.14%
|-0.78%
|-0.67%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|0.56%
|-0.11%
|0.67%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses momentum below the mid-1.0800s ahead of the US Jobless Claims
The EUR/USD pair loses traction during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar demand weigh on EUR/USD. Meanwhile, the US dollar Index edges higher to 104.50 after retreating to multi-month low of 104.00. The major pair trades near 1.0835, losing 0.06% on the day.
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2400 backed by 38.2% Fibonacci retracement
GBP/USD extends losses on the second consecutive day, trading lower around 1.2390 during the Asian session on Thursday. The 1.2350 major level emerges as the key support, following the next support around the psychological level at 1.2300.
Gold price trades with modest intraday gains, lacks bullish conviction
Gold attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Thursday and seems to have stalled its retracement slide from over a one-week high, around the $1,975-1.976 area touched the previous day. A softer tone around the US equity futures is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin price hit the $38,000 level while inactive BTC supply hits all-time high
Bitcoin price crossed the $38,000 level for the first time in nearly 17 months, on November 15. Bitcoin’s ongoing price rally is fueled by market participants’ anticipation of a spot BTC ETF approval by US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Strong consumer demand did not prevent inflation from softening
A new batch of statistics from the US once again reminds us of the Goldilocks story, when one can have fun and not pay the price for it. Producer prices fell 0.5%, against expectations for a 0.1% rise. And that's a weaker report than expected after the release of consumer prices the day before.