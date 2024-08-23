- Gold prices jump over 1% after Fed Chair Powell hints at upcoming rate cuts, expressing confidence in inflation nearing the 2% target.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) falls 0.82% to 100.68, as Powell’s remarks push traders to bet on a 50 bps rate cut in September.
- US 10-year Treasury yields drop five basis points to 3.80%, supporting bullion's rise, as market eyes the August Nonfarm Payrolls report for further guidance.
Gold price edges up over 1% on Friday as the Greenback and US Treasury bond yields dive following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who signaled he’s confident that inflation is edging towards the 2% goal and that rates should be cut. The XAU/USD trades at $2510 after bouncing off daily lows of $2484.
Bullion prices rose sharply as Powell said, “The time has come for policy to adjust. " He acknowledged that inflation is on the path to 2% and expressed that the Fed has shifted towards achieving the maximum employment mandate.
After those remarks, Gold reclaimed the $2500 figure, and the Greenback extended its losses. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s performance against a basket of six currencies, dropped 0.82% and traded at 100.68.
US Treasury bond yields immediately dropped, with the US 10-year benchmark note slumping five basis points to 3.80%. Traders increased their bets that the Fed would cut rates by 50 bps at the September meeting.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that market participants had fully priced in a 25 bps cut, while odds for a larger size stand at 36.5%, up from 24% a day ago.
Now, with the Fed shifting towards the jobs market, the August Nonfarm Payrolls report would be the last piece of the puzzle to determine the size of the cut.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price advances ahead of next week’s US inflation report
- If US economic data continues to be soft, the Gold price uptrend will remain, which would increase speculation about a big-size rate cut.
- After Powell’s speech, other Fed officials made notable comments. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker stated that the Fed needs to lower rates methodically. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee added that monetary policy is currently at its most restrictive level, and the Fed’s focus is now shifting toward achieving its employment mandate.
- Next week, the US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders, the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence index, Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending August 24, and the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
- Additionally, Fed speakers led by Christopher Waller and Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic would cross the wires to prepare the ground ahead of the September meeting.
Technical outlook: Gold’s uptrend intact as buyers eye $2,550
Gold's uptrend remains intact and might extend if buyers lift prices above the all-time high (ATH) of $2,531. A breach of the latter will expose the $2,550 mark, followed by the $2,600 mark.
On the flip side, if Gold achieves a daily close below $2,500, a re-test of the previous all-time high (ATH) of $2,483 is on the cards. If surpassed, Gold’s next support would be the May 20 peak of $2,450, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,402.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges YTD tops near 1.1170 on Powell
EUR/USD now picks up extra pace and revisits the 1.1170 region after Chief Powell somewhat “confirmed” a rate cut next month at his speech at Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD reaches new 2024 highs around 1.3200, Dollar plummets
The Greenback is now accelerating its decline and flirts with the area of 2024 low as Chair Powell signals that it is time to adjust monetary policy. GBP/USD picks up extra pace and challenges the 1.3200 region, clinching new 2024 peaks at the same time.
Gold keeps the bid bias unchanged above $2,500
The precious metal maintains its bullish stance in place on Friday, climbing above the $2,500 mark per ounce troy as Fed’s Powell signals an imminent rate cut.
Decentraland price is set for a rally after breaking above the descending trendline
Decentraland (MANA) price broke above the descending trendline and trades up 1.5% as of Friday at $0.291. Additionally, on-chain data support further price gains, as MANA's Exchange Flow Balance shows a negative spike, and the long-to-short ratio stays above one.
Jerome Powell expected to hint at upcoming interest-rate cut in September
Market participants will closely scrutinize Powell’s speech for any fresh hints on the trajectory of monetary policy, particularly about the magnitude of the Fed’s first interest-rate cut in years.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.