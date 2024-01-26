Gold price struggles to attract any meaningful buying as traders await US PCE Price Index

- Gold price attracts some buyers for the second straight day amid sliding US bond yields.
- Geopolitical risks and the uncertain global economic outlook further benefit the metal.
- Delayed Fed rate cut bets could cap gains ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold price (XAU/USD) ticks higher for the second straight day on Friday, albeit with a lack of follow-through buying and trades below the $2,025 level during the Asian session. The stronger-than-expected economic growth figures released from the United States (US) on Thursday, along with signs of slowing inflation, improved prospects for a soft landing and dragged the US Treasury bond yields lower. This, in turn, keeps the US Dollar (USD) below its highest level since December 13 touched earlier this week and acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Apart from this, geopolitical risks stemming from conflicts in the Middle East, along with the uncertain global economic outlook, turn out to be another factor lending some support to the safe-haven Gold price. That said, reduced bets for an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and a more aggressive policy easing in 2024 should help limit the downside for the Greenback. This, in turn, warrants caution before placing bullish bets around the precious metal and positioning for any appreciating move ahead of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
The crucial US inflation data will be looked upon for cues about the Fed's future policy decisions. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. The market attention will then shift to the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on January 30-31. Heading into the key central bank event risk, the XAU/USD seems poised to end in the red for the second straight week, also marking the third week of losses in the previous four.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price benefits from sliding US bond yields, geopolitical risks ahead of US inflation data
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield retreats further from over a one-month high touched last week and lends support to the Gold price for the second straight day on Friday.
- Data released on Thursday showed that the US economy expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% during the fourth quarter of 2023, beating consensus estimates for a reading of 2.0%.
- Further details of the report indicated that the core PCE Price Index was unchanged during the September-December period, suggesting that inflation pressures are receding.
- This validated the view that the world's largest economy is more likely to avoid a recession and overshadowed a rise in the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, to 214K last week.
- Separately, the US Census Bureau reported that US Durable Goods Orders were flat in December, while new orders excluding transportation and defense increased 0.3%.
- Investors remain worried that the Israeli-Hamas war could trigger a broader regional conflict as multiple nations and armed groups continue targeting each other’s territories.
- Adding to this, economists expect the global economy to weaken in 2024, which, in turn, is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
- Market participants, meanwhile, remain uncertain over the timing of when the Federal Reserve will start lowering borrowing costs amid a still-resilient domestic economy.
- Traders now look to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for cues about the Fed's future policy decisions and determine the near-term trajectory for the XAU/USD.
Technical Analysis: Gold price needs to break through the $2,040-2,042 supply zone for bulls to seize near-term control
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance near the $2,040-2,042 supply zone. Some follow-through buying, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the Gold price further to the $2,077 intermediate hurdle en route to the $2,100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the weekly low, around the $2,011 area, could offer some support ahead of the $2,000 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a slide to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,975-1,976 area. The Gold price could eventually drop to test the very important 200-day SMA, near the $1,964-1,963 region.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|0.07%
|0.09%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.14%
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|JPY
|0.07%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|CHF
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seems to extend gains despite an improved US Dollar, US Core PCE eyed
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6590, striving to build on its recent gains for the second consecutive session on Friday. The bullish momentum seems to be resurfacing, supporting a notable upward movement in the pair. The Aussie strengthens even in the face of an improved US Dollar.
EUR/USD backslides on Thursday after ECB rate hold, US GDP data beat
EUR/USD tumbled back into the low side of 1.0850 as the pair resumes cycling within familiar levels on the week, with bearish flows forcing the Euro further down against the US Dollar after the ECB held rates steady and US GDP figures grew faster than expected in the Q4.
Gold price struggles to attract any meaningful buying as traders await US PCE Price Index
Gold price attracts some buyers for the second straight day amid sliding US bond yields. Geopolitical risks and the uncertain global economic outlook further benefit the metal. Delayed Fed rate cut bets could cap gains ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index.
Bitcoin price downtrend likely capped, JPMorgan says, as profit-taking on GBTC largely concludes
Bitcoin price has been on a steep decline since January 11, when spot BTC ETFs started trading. The load-shedding exercise was provoked by news of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust redemptions, but things could change soon, according to investment bank JPMorgan.
Central banks take center stage
It was a busy week for central banks, with several institutions making their first monetary policy announcements of this year, and offering insight to the potential paths of their respective monetary policy stances through 2024.