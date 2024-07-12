- Gold price sticks to key support level, set for third consecutive weekly gain on Fed rate cut expectations.
- US PPI rises above estimates; University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment drops, inflation expectations moderate.
- CME FedWatch Tool indicates 94% chance of September rate cut; US Dollar Index falls over 0.40% to 104.09.
Gold’s price clung above $2,400 on Friday after hitting a daily low of $2,391. The golden metal is set to extend its gains for the third consecutive week on speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might begin its easing cycle in September. Data from the US Department of Labor showed that factory prices rose above estimates, though they failed to underpin the Greenback, a tailwind for the precious metal.
The XAU/USD trades at $2,415, virtually unchanged. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday revealed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped modestly in June, above analysts’ estimates. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment preliminary July reading deteriorated, but inflation expectations have tempered.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing a 94% chance that the Fed might cut rates a quarter of a percentage point in September.
Hence, US Treasury bond yields are dropping, a tailwind for the non-yielding metal, which benefits from low yields. The US 10-year Treasury note coupon is yielding 4.19%, two basis points below its opening price.
Sources cited by Barron’s stated, “Inflation is coming down, but it is not going to disappear. Gold and gold miners are attractive inflation hedges.”
Meanwhile, Fed officials have remained cautious regarding monetary policy shifts. Chicago Fed President Goolsbee noted that recent inflation data is "favorable" and could shorten the Fed's journey toward its inflation goals.
St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem stated that the current interest rate level is appropriate for the current conditions and expects the economy to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six currencies, plummeted more than 0.40% to 104.09.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price flatlines post US PPI
- June US Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 0.2% MoM, exceeding the expected 0.1% and higher than May's 0%. Core PPI rose by 0.4% MoM, surpassing the forecast of 0.2%.
- On an annual basis, PPI ticked up from 2.4% to 2.6%, beating the forecast of 2.3%. Underlying inflation increased to 3%, up from 2.6%.
- UoM Consumer Sentiment dropped from 68.2 in June to 66.0 in July. Inflation expectations for one year were as expected at 2.9%, down from 3%.
- US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of a basket of six currencies against the US Dollar, fell more than 0.30% to 104.12.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a September rate cut are 88%, up from 85% on Thursday.
- December 2024 fed funds rate futures contract implies that the Fed will ease policy by 49 basis points (bps) toward the end of the year, up from 39 a day ago.
- Bullion prices retreated slightly due to the People's Bank of China (PBoC) decision to halt gold purchases in June, as it did in May. By the end of June, China held 72.80 million troy ounces of the precious metal.
Technical analysis: Gold buyers take a respite, Gold price hovers above $2,400
Gold price consolidates above $2,400 for the second straight day after decisively breaking the Head-and-Shoulders neckline. Momentum favors buyers, though as depicted by the flat Relative Strength Index (RSI), they’re taking a respite before testing higher prices.
That said, the path of least resistance is to the upside. The XAU/USD’s first resistance would be the year-to-date high of $2,450, ahead of the $2,500 mark. Conversely, if Gold slides below the $2,400 figure, the next demand zone will be July 5 high at $2,392. If cleared, XAU/USD would continue to $2,350.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 as USD selloff picks up steam
EUR/USD extends its weekly rally and trades above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Following a modest recovery attempt seen after strong producer inflation data from the US, the USD stays under bearish pressure as risk flows dominate the markets.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.3000 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and rises toward 1.3000, trading at its strongest level in nearly a year. The improving risk mood doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand following Thursday's CPI-inspired selloff and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold remains on track to end week above $2,400
Following a short-lasting downward correction in the early American session, Gold regains its traction and looks to end the week above $2,400. The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar heading into the weekend helps XAU/USD hold its ground.
Worldcoin crumbles under selling pressure even as OpenAI eyes human-level problem-solving
OpenAI, the American tech firm behind the Large Language Model ChatGPT, announced five levels towards building an Artificial General Intelligence. Employees at the firm told Bloomberg that with ChatGPT, Open AI is currently at level one.
Week ahead – ECB set to hold rates, plethora of data on the way
ECB is not expected to cut in July but will it signal one for next meeting? Retail sales will be the main highlight in the United States. UK CPI report will be vital for BoE’s August decision.