Gold prices increase despite a slight rise in the US Dollar following mixed PMI data.

Investors await the Fed’s interest rate decision and economic projections, expecting a 25 bps cut on Wednesday.

The market speculates on the Fed's future monetary policy amid potential inflationary pressure from Trump policies.

Gold prices edge slightly higher during the North American session at the beginning of the week, up by 0.28%, as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD trades at $2,643, above its opening price but off the highs of the day.

The US economic docket remains light with the release of S&P Global Flash PMIs for December, which came mixed. Business activity in the manufacturing sector weakened after improving last month, while the services sector printed its highest reading in 2024.

The data lifted the Greenback, which according to the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose 0.07% to 107.01. Meanwhile, Bullion dipped from daily highs of $2,664.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) will meet for the last time this year on December 17 and 18. Estimates suggest the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points, but traders are eyeing the release of the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) to grasp the path of interest rates in 2025.

Lower interest rates are usually a tailwind for the non-yielding metal. However, there is growing speculation that the Fed might adopt a gradual stance as the upcoming Trump administration hints at inflation-prone fiscal policies.

Gold prices tend to rise in lower rate environments and with higher geopolitical risk, which have both subsided of late.

The US economic docket will feature the release of Retail Sales, Industrial Production, the FOMC policy decision, and the release of the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.

Daily digest market movers: Gold price holds firm near $2,650

Gold prices plunged as US real yields are pressured, falling two basis points to 2.049%, a tailwind for the precious metal.

The US 10-year Treasury bond yield drops two and a half basis points to 4.375%.

The US Dollar Index remains firm at 107.05, virtually unchanged.

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December dipped from 49.7 to 48.3, missing estimates of 49.8.

S&P Global Services PMI for the same period expanded by 58.5, up from 56.1, above forecasts of 55.7.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that traders had priced in a 96% chance of a quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday.

For 2025, investors are betting that the Fed will lower rates by 100 basis points.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that China’s central bank “may even increase Gold demand during periods of local currency weakness to boost confidence in their currency.”

Technical outlook: Gold price retreats, sellers eye 100-day SMA

The Gold price uptrend remains intact, yet trades off last week’s lows beneath the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $2,670. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) breached below its neutral line, indicating that sellers are in charge.

If Gold prices drop below $2,650, the next support would be the 100-day SMA at $2,600. On further weakness, the next stop would be the August 20 peak at $2,531. Conversely, if XAU/USD rallies past $2,650, the next resistance would be the 50-day SMA at $2,670, ahead of $2,700.