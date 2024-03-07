Gold price prolongs its strong uptrend, hits fresh record high on rate cut bets

- Gold price rallies to a record peak on Thursday amid bets for a June Fed rate cut.
- The USD languishes near a month low and further lends support to the XAU/USD.
- A softer risk tone also benefits the safe-haven commodity, despite overbought RSI.
Gold price (XAU/USD) prolongs its uptrend for the seventh straight day on Thursday and touches a fresh all-time high, around the $2,161 area heading into the European session. The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, during his semi-annual congressional testimony on Wednesday, reinforced expectations for an imminent interest rate cut later this year. This keeps the US Dollar (USD) on the defensive near its lowest level since early February and turns out to be a key factor pushing the non-yielding yellow metal higher.
Apart from this, a generally softer tone, geopolitical tensions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East and concerns about a slowdown in China seem to lend additional support to the safe-haven Gold price. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari downplayed speculations about more aggressive policy easing. This, along with a modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields, helps limit any meaningful downside for the Greenback and caps gains for the precious metal amid extremely overbought conditions on the daily chart.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price continues to benefit from Fed rate cut bets, softer risk tone
- Bets that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June, along with geopolitical risks and China's economic woes, lifted the non-yielding Gold price to a record high on Wednesday.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell told US lawmakers on Wednesday that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, the central bank can be expected to cut its benchmark interest rates later this year.
- The current market pricing indicates a greater chance, around 70% for a June Fed rate cut, which dragged the yield on the 10-year US government bond to a one-month low on Wednesday.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he had penciled in two rate cuts in 2024 and added that he may reduce the number of cuts amid the incoming stronger macro data.
- The uncertainty about the Fed's rate-cut path, meanwhile, keeps the US Dollar close to its lowest level since early February and should continue to act as a tailwind for the precious metal.
- Three crew members were killed in a Houthi missile strike on a cargo ship off southern Yemen, marking the first fatalities since the Iran-backed group's attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.
- This raises the risk of a further escalation of military actions in the Middle East and supports prospects for an extension of the well-established short-term uptrend for the safe-haven commodity.
- Traders now look to the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony for some impetus ahead of the US NFP report on Friday.
Technical Analysis: Gold price bulls not ready to give up despite extremely overbought RSI on the daily chart
From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the $2,064-2,062 strong horizontal barrier and a subsequent strength beyond the $2,100 mark was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is already flashing extremely overbought conditions. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for an extension of the well-established short-term uptrend. Nevertheless, the Gold price seems poised to climb further towards the $2,200 psychological mark.
On the flip side, corrective declines might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $2,100 round figure. The said handle should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively could drag the Gold price back towards the $2,064-2,062 resistance-turned-support. Some follow-through selling will suggest that the XAU/USD has formed a near-term top and possibly shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
