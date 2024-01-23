Gold price reverses overnight losses, reduced Fed rate-cut bets might cap gains

- Gold price regains positive traction on Tuesday, though the upside potential seems limited.
- Geopolitical risks and China’s economic woes lend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Reduced bets for an early rate cut by the Fed should cap any meaningful appreciating move.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and recovers a major part of the overnight modest losses. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, along with concerns over China's weak economic recovery, lend some support to the safe-haven precious metal. The upside, however, remains capped as investors continue to roll back expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which could undermine the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, the risk-on environment might further contribute to capping any meaningful appreciating move for the bullion ahead of this week's key central bank event risks, especially the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
Traders this week will also confront the release of global flash PMIs on Wednesday, which will be followed by the Advance US Q4 GDP print and the US Core PCE Price Index on Thursday and Friday, respectively. This, in turn, should provide a fresh directional impetus to the Gold price. In the meantime, a shift in expectations in the wake of the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials, noting that it was too early to consider interest rate cuts, suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price attracts some safe-haven flows; hawkish Fed expectations to cap gains
- The risk of a further escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, along with China's economic woes, assists the safe-haven Gold price to regain some positive traction on Tuesday.
- The US launched its seventh round of strikes on a Houthi anti-ship missile as the drone strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial vessels continue in the Red Sea.
- Pakistan and Iran have decided to resolve their issues with diplomacy, while the Israel-Hamas conflict is threatening to erupt into a large-scale war and impact the global economy.
- Investors continue to scale back their expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve in the wake of signs that the economy is still in good shape.
- The current market pricing indicates a 40% chance of a March rate cut, down from as much as 80% a week ago, and five 25 bps rate reductions for 2024 as compared to six two weeks ago.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds just below the highest level since December touched last week and acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar, capping the XAU/USD.
- The Bank of Japan, as was widely expected, decided to maintain the status quo and leave its ultra-loose monetary policy settings unchanged at the end of the January meeting this Tuesday.
- Traders now look to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, which, along with the global PMIs, the Advance US Q4 GDP and the US Core PCE Price Index, for a fresh impetus.
Technical Analysis: Gold price might struggle to make it through the $2,040-2,042 pivotal resistance
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up beyond the $2,030 area is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $2,040-2,042 supply zone. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively could trigger a short-covering rally. The Gold price might then climb to the $2,077 area before aiming to reclaim the $2,100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the overnight swing low, around the $2,017-2,016 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $2,000 psychological mark, or over a one-month low touched last week. A sustained break below the latter could make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $1,988 intermediate support. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,972 area and the 200-day SMA, near the $1,964-1,963 zone.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.19%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.36%
|-0.07%
|-0.34%
|-0.27%
|EUR
|0.17%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.20%
|0.09%
|-0.17%
|-0.11%
|GBP
|0.16%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.20%
|0.03%
|-0.17%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.24%
|0.03%
|-0.23%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|0.35%
|0.17%
|0.19%
|0.23%
|0.28%
|0.02%
|0.09%
|JPY
|0.10%
|-0.07%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|-0.22%
|-0.20%
|-0.16%
|NZD
|0.33%
|0.16%
|0.17%
|0.22%
|-0.03%
|0.20%
|0.05%
|CHF
|0.26%
|0.10%
|0.11%
|0.16%
|-0.08%
|0.15%
|-0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen ticks lower after BoJ decision, hangs near multi-week low ahead of Ueda
The Japanese Yen comes under some selling pressure after the Bank of Japan announced its decision on Tuesday, lifting the USD/JPY pair to the 148.55 area, or back closer to a multi-week top touched last Friday. As it was widely expected, the Japanese central bank maintained the status quo at the end of the January meeting.
AUD/USD hovers below a psychological level amid a stable US Dollar
The AUD/USD edges higher, trading around 0.6580 on Tuesday after registering losses in the previous session. The improved NAB's Business Confidence might have contributed to underpinning the Aussie Dollar.
Gold price reverses overnight losses, reduced Fed rate-cut bets might cap gains
Gold price attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and recovers a major part of the overnight modest losses. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, along with concerns over China's weak economic recovery, lend some support to the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin price dips to $39,430, liquidates over $200 million longs across the market
Bitcoin price continues to extend the dump even as debates about what is provoking the slump continue. One cohort absolves GBTC dumping of any blame, attributing it to typical profit booking.
January’s ECB cheat sheet: Giving markets the cold shoulder
Trying to convince markets that pricing rate cuts is wrong requires offering guidance, something that the European Central Bank may have little interest in doing at this stage.